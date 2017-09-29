Former Guymon native Jeff Hall schedules campaign kick-off for Republican primary -Oklahoma Senate District 27

Jeff Hall, a Republican from Mooreland, OK, will formally announce his candidacy for State Senate District 27, on Monday, October 2 in Guymon, Oklahoma. The kick-off event will be held at the Guymon High School Football Stadium at 6 pm and will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Guymon's Oklahoma state football championship.

​"I am not a career politician. I am not even a politician, but I believe in my state and feel that an absence of true leadership at the state Capitol that has adversely affected our state and its future. After careful consideration with my family, and discussions with my fellow Senate District 27 citizens, I firmly believe I have a track record of success in extremely difficult situations and I want to help change the path we're on."

Jeff has lived his entire life in NW Oklahoma, except for his time in the military. He returned home after his service and became a small-business owner. Accordingly, he understands the values of hard-work, independence, and supporting your neighbors. As a retired Army officer with two combat tours in Iraq, Jeff understands putting the mission first and the impact of effective leadership. Oklahoma needs leaders like Jeff Hall to get back on track.

“I look forward to traveling across Senate District 27, meeting more of my fellow Oklahomans, and listening to your ideas to make our great state great again.”