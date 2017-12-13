Final designs to be considered ahead of Prairie construction

Work is just gearing up to prepare for construction work to add classrooms to Guymon’s Prairie Elementary.

Superintendent Doug Melton offered a quick update at the most recent Guymon Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting on work to be done ahead of construction to be funded by a bond approved by more than 70 percent of Guymon voters at the polls. Bonds sold and paperwork signed, work now moves forward on the final decisions on design.

Melton stated the biggest consideration right now is parking lot design and placement. While one design was a single parking lot with a loop, the architect now believes the school may need two parking lots with a loop access between them.

The meeting next week will not be the official final. The final design will come in January, then must go to the fire marshal.

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the science annex of Guymon Central Junior High School at 712 N. James St. Agendas are posted at the front doors of the central administration office at 801 N. Beaver St. and online at guymontigers.com ahead of meetings. The next regular scheduled meeting will take place on Jan. 8. These meetings are open to the public. For more information, call (580)338-4340.