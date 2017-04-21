FBI investigation finds abducted Tennesse teen had stopped in Guymon

Staff report

A national search for a teen girl abducted by her teacher has made its way through Guymon in recent days.

Tad E. Cummins, the suspect in the national search, departed together from a Shoney's restaurant in Culleoka, Tennessee. Cummins had previously been suspended from his teaching job at the school district he worked for, and an investigation on a possible inappropriate relationship between the pair was underway at the time of the disappearance.

On March 29, a Super 8 employee in Oklahoma City contacted the FBI tipline after discovering in the chain's database that Cummins had stayed in a Super 8 on March 16 and 17. Walmart surveillance examined on March 30 confirmed that Cummins confirming that he and his victim, Elizabeth Thomas, had been in the city on March 15 as well.

On April 1, investigators received information from Wyndham Hotels and Resorts indicating Cummins booked a room March 16 and 17 at the Guymon Super 8. An FBI agent arrived at the hotel in person and confirmed the information. The room Cummins booked had only one bed. The investigation also revealed Cummins visited Walmart to purchase including women's razors, chocolate, cheese cubes, and personal lubricant. The items were paid for in cash, and surveillance video confirmed the visit.

The pair were finally located on April 20 in Cecilville, California, and Cummins was arrested on a state warrant of aggravated kidnapping. The FBI report lists Cummins' age at 50 and Thomas' age as 15.