Enel Green Power’s Goodwell wind farm invests $15,000 in Oklahoma panhandle education programs

The Goodwell wind farm located in Goodwell, OK and operated by Enel Green Power (EGP), recently invested $15,000 to support educational initiatives for the Guymon Public School District, and the Goodwell Public School District. The funding for programs will enhance the learning experience of students, and assist teachers with instruction in the classroom.

Goodwell Public Schools funding will purchase 30 Lenovo 4G N23 Chromebooks, and a charging cart that will serve as a mobile computer lab for junior high school students.

Guymon Public Schools funding is dedicated to the districts ongoing Stuff the Bus campaign and will purchase needed school supplies for students and teachers.

“Investing in our community is part of our corporate DNA at Enel Green Power,” said Randy Coble, Goodwell wind farm assistant site supervisor. “We live here, our children go to school here, and it’s important for us to make sure that we are supporting the educational needs in the Oklahoma Panhandle. We look forward to our continued partnership with schools in this area.”

The Goodwell Wind Farm started operations in 2015 and has a total of 100 wind turbines on the site. Goodwell represents an overall investment of around $310 million dollars; and is the largest property taxpayer in Texas County.