Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
Final: Piedmont 49, Guymon 14
End of the third quarter: Piedmont 42, Guymon 7
Friday night finals: Thomas 20, Hooker 0; Okeene 36, Texhoma-Goodwell 26; Tyrone 30, Buffalo 6; Guymon vs. Piedmont, late (lightning delay)
You are here
Home
» End of the third quarter: Piedmont 42, Guymon 7
End of the third quarter: Piedmont 42, Guymon 7
Staff Writer
Saturday, October 7, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup
PREDCI helps communities prepare to go where the wind blows
Friday night finals: Thomas 20, Hooker 0; Okeene 36, Texhoma-Goodwell 26; Tyrone 30, Buffalo 6; Guymon vs. Piedmont, late (lightning delay)
End of the third quarter: Piedmont 42, Guymon 7
Hospital trustees, county commissioners work to prevent closure
View More
Poll
With the recent shooting in Las Vegas, do you believe gun control laws should be changed?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Wow Boutique - Osborn Baby Shower
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password