Emergency management aims to keep commissioners updated

When it comes to preparation, work and looking back at disaster and emergency response efforts in Texas County, Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson makes sure to keep the county commissioners updated on a regular basis to ensure the best services possible.

Over the years, Tyson has moved to a larger facility, and has worked toward adding services and resources to ensure the people in Texas County are taken care of when disasters and emergencies come to the door. Whether it is grass fires, home fires, powerful wind, or even ice and snow, Tyson is on call day and night to respond and ensure communication and resources are open.

"It's important to keep you guys up to date so you know what the state is telling me, and so I'm going to tell you," Tyson said.

Tyson indicated changes are coming, where FEMA representatives may not be required in Texas County any longer, if the commissioners choose to go in that direction.