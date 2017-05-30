Eggs and Issues scheduled June 2

The final Eggs and Issues is set to take place on June 2 at 7 a.m. in the Ambassador Room at the Ambassador Restaurant, 1901 U.S. Highway 64 in Guymon. Now that the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session is complete, with new law taking effect and a budget in place, news on happenings from the state capital will get its final update for the year. In the past, both federal and state representatives and senators have stopped by to join us all for breakfast, to share updates and answer constituent questions. Breakfast is free to those who attend, and is sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Stop by to find out what's going on in your state government and make your voice heard.