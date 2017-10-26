Early morning collision results in double fatality

At 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a collision between a Lincoln Towncar and a Chevrolet Blazer resulted in the death of the drivers of both vehicles.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Nicolas Hernandez was traveling southwest on U.S. Highway 54. 21-year-old Gaspar Tomas was traveling northeast.

Both vehicles are reported to have gone left of center and collided.

Both drivers were pinned and were freed from the vehicles by the Seward County Fire Department.

Both drivers were using seatbelts and no alcohol or drugs were suspected as a cause for the accident. Both men died due to massive internal injuries.