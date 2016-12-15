Dress code committee presents report to board of education

Since the beginning of the school year, talk has gone on about the Guymon Public Schools dress code. Specifically, claims have been made that the code is too subjective and targets girls unfairly. Since then, a committee has been formed to review the current dress code, discuss concerns parents and students have, and create a proposal on what changes can be made to create a less subjective code for students.

On Monday evening, a report was presented to the Board of Education on what changes and suggestions they came up with during deliberations. Board President Mike Ray is also a member of the committee.

Guymon High School junior Candace Booth, another committee member, was at the meeting to present the suggested changes to the board.

"We just wanted to come up with something we felt wasn't so subjective at all," Booth said.

The draft presented offered recommendations for upper and lower garments, outerwear, jewelry, tattoos, hair and general rules.

