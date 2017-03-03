Dinner with my Prince benefit dinner to kick off March 11

Everyone knows about daddy-daughter nights, but what about the little gentlemen in our lives?

This year, Panhandle Services for Children has the answer to that question with a magical mother and son date night to take place the evening of March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at the corner of 6th and Quinn Streets in Guymon.

Dinner with my Prince will include a dinner, a photographer to snap a complimentary photo of mothers and sons together, music, and a flower for each young prince to give to his mother.

The event is for mothers and their sons ages 18 and younger. All proceeds will go to benefit Panhandle Services for Children. Tickets for couples as well as additional sons are available through Bank of the Panhandle and Panhandle Services for Children.

Panhandle Services for children is a non-profit organization addressing the needs of children and families in Texas, Beaver and Cimarron counties. It is located at 216 NW 4th St. in Guymon. For more information, call (580)338-7082.