Debate on wind incentives heats up at eggs and issues

At the forefront of hot topics related to the state budget is incentives for wind energy in Oklahoma - a topic Representative Casey Murdock has taken on vocally. Murdock isn't the only one talking about wind energy, as those in his district are asking questions.

During Eggs and Issues on Friday, both Murdock and Senator Bryce Marlatt stepped up to the plate to give their views on how wind tax incentives should be handled, and how that relates to other portions of the energy sector in Oklahoma.

The discussion got heated, and those in attendance got the chance to learn a lot of details about the stance both Representative Murdock and Senator Marlatt have taken.