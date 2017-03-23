Death Row inmate pronounced dead at Oklahoma State Penitentiary

This morning, Oklahoma death row inmate Jared Jones (506040) was found unresponsive in his cell during a unit check by a correctional officer.

Facility medical staff immediately began life saving procedures. The attempts were unsuccessful and Jones was declared dead at 10:04 a.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General is at the facility conducting an investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined and released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Jones was convicted and sentenced to death in Oklahoma County on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill after a shooting rampage in 2003 left three dead and injured two others.