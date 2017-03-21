County road chase ends in rollover wreck

A pursuit by a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff's department ended with a rollover wreck resulting in injuries of the driver and one passenger on Monday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an officer from the sheriff's department was in pursuit of a 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante, driven by 20-year-old Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado of Hooker. The vehicle was south bound on County Road 38, when the Cano-Alvarado turned east on County Road L and lost control. The car rolled 2 1/2 times, coming to a rest on its roof in a field. The driver was ejected from the car in the first roll an unknown distance from the point the car came to rest.

The vehicle's passenger, 29-year-old Mario Trujillo of Guymon, was ejected in the second roll, about 10 feet south and 20 feet east from where the car came to a rest.

The cause of the wreck is listed as failure to yield to emergency vehicles. The driver and passenger were not using seat belts at the time of the wreck.

Cano-Alvarado was transported by Apollo MedFlight to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas with internal trunk and leg injuries. Trujillo was transported by LifeStar to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with head, trunk and leg injuries.