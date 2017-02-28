County commissioners advise on grass fire prevention

Recently, several fires have popped up around Texas County, mostly in open, grassy fields. With windy, dry conditions and plenty of fuel to feed a blaze thanks to record rainfall last year, the usual hazard is heightened, and county commissioners are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings as they're out in the fields.

Commissioner Richard Bryan wants to warn those driving out in pastures in automobiles to be aware that their vehicles could spark fires thanks to those dry, fueled conditions.

