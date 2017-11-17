Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Day

A tradition was born 36 years ago with the first Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Guymon, and it continues this year at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church.

Thanksgiving should be a time of celebration with friends and family. However, many times families find themselves separated during this holiday and many more cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal. If you find yourself in that position, consider joining us Thursday, November 23, at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center.

This year, we anticipate a crown of over 400. Each year, food is donated by members of the church, and meal preparations involve more than 50 people. You will find everything you expect for a great feast: turkey, gravy, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, salads, vegetables and desserts.

The Family Enrichment Center will open at 10 a.m. Thursday the 23 of November for a time of fellowship and coffee. Thanksgiving parades will be viewed on the church’s big-screen television. The meal will be served at noon.

At 11:00, church members will deliver meals for shut ins. You are encouraged to call the church office anytime before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to arrange for a meal to be delivered to your home on Thursday. The office number is 338-6501.

Plan now to join us for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 10 a.m., Thursday the 23, with a meal served at noon. The Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center is located on the corner of 6th and Quinn. Please enter through the north door.