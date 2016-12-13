Commissioners prepare to meet with hospital admin

The Texas County commissioners discussed further matters as work progresses at Memorial Hospital of Texas County Monday morning during their regular meeting. Part of the work still in question includes a lease agreement between the county, the hospital trust authority and Little River Healthcare (LRHC).

The county has met its contractual obligation for matching $500,000. The funding matches the $500,000 LRHC paid into the agreement upon completion of the management contract with the company.

Currently, the expectation is that Little River will work toward ensuring the hospital repays the funding granted by the county once the hospital is returned to a state of profitability.

For more details on the meeting, including other items on the agenda, grab today's paper.