Colton Buckley Announces Bid for Oklahoma State Representative District 61

Colton Buckley, president of Great Plains Media Group and leadership director for Turning Point USA announces his bid for the open District 61 Oklahoma State House of Representatives seat that was vacated by Casey Murdock after his victory in the special election for the State Senate.

“As a Conservative Republican, I believe our state needs to be headed in a new direction. Oklahoma City is looking more like Washington, D.C. every day and it is time for the next generation of conservative leaders to stand up and fight for the future of rural Oklahoma. For too long our district and our homes have been sold out to special interests. It’s time to put the voice and vote of this district back in the hands of the people of the Oklahoma Panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma”, said Buckley.

Buckley is a lifelong conservative and president of Great Plains Media Group Inc, a local consulting firm for rural media outlets and non-profit organizations. He is a founding director of Rural American Alliance, a non-profit organization furthering the rural American way of life and is a leadership director for Turning Point USA, a national non-profit that educates and trains college students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.

“As a small business owner, I know what it takes to balance a budget, create jobs, and ignite economic development in our rural area so the families of this district can remain here, strong and united, and so people who want to live our rural way of life have a vibrant, economic area to move to”, he said.

Buckley is a graduate of Tarleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture development. Buckley was the campaign manager to Sid Miller, the Texas Commissioner of Agriculture and served on his advisory council. Buckley was the youngest appointee of Governor Rick Perry, the current United States Secretary of Energy and one of the longest serving governors in American history.

Buckley said, “As a member of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents I had the opportunity to help manage an overall $4.2 billion budget, oversee 11 public universities, and represent the interests of over 130,000 taxpayers and their families. I want to take that level of experience down to the Oklahoma State Capitol and help fix the state’s budget issues so the bureaucrats at 23rd and Lincoln will stop trying to tax us to death.”

Buckley writes a monthly column on conservatism and current events for The Ellis County Capital. He is a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A), and the Arnett Kiwanis Club. He resides in Arnett, Oklahoma. More information about the campaign can be found at www.BuckeyforOklahoma.com. Buckley can be contacted at colton@buckleyforoklahoma.com and (580) 823-7525.