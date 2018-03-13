Clapsaddle expresses affections for Guymon, offers farewells at council

After a little more than a year and visible community involvement, Planning Director David Clapsaddle offered a heartfelt farewell to Guymon as he prepares to return back to his hometown of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Clapsaddle’s last day working for the City of Guymon will be March 16. In his short tenure in the city, he worked through multiple projects, including collaboration with the healthy living program in Texas County to offer active spaces and paths through grant funded projects for cyclists and pedestrians, all the way to doing the footwork to develop a soccer complex concept. He also involved himself personally in community events, including playing a role in the Guymon Community Theatre’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’.

“I just want to tell you just how honored I’ve been to be here. To serve you and to serve the people of this community. This decision to move back to my hometown of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is not an easy one, but it’s one that (we) look forward to doing.”

“You have everything you need to be successful. To grow and to make this community move forward,” Clapsaddle continued. “There’s just not many communities this size that has a (YMCA)… a library, community theatre, a vibrant Main Street, 13 parks that are second to none, and a golf course that I will miss playing, but I think in future golf courses I will lose a lot fewer golf balls.”

He pointed to the casino and Wind Catcher projects, as well as the potential for a revitalized Main Street, stating that the future of Guymon is bright. I really appreciated every day I’ve gotten to work here. These wonderful people I’ve gotten to work with every day and this wonderful community I got to serve. Thank you very much.”