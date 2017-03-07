City redraws wards to account for annexed land

During the last regular meeting of the Guymon City Council, council members briefly discussed and approved a change to Ordinance 812, an amendment to Section 1-201 of the code of ordinances establishing ward boundaries.

The unanimous vote to approve the change by council members resulted in the issuance of a new ward map for the City of Guymon. To learn more, pick up a copy of the March 7, 2017 issue of the Guymon Daily Herald.