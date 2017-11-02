City officials advise budget cuts for 2018

At the most recent Guymon City Council meeting, an announcement that budget cuts across the board in the face of lower revenues was made to the public. The announcement came after city council membership gathered in a budget workshop session ahead of the regular council meeting.

It was indicated that revenue is down, and cuts are necessary.

Cuts across all budget items, including the golf course and potential cuts to the IBTS management contract could be announced as budget work continues. City council must pass a balanced budget by Dec. 21, with a public hearing to precede that approval. Council members received a rough draft budget still in need of corrections and adjustments last week, and were advised that the city is still in recovery after budget problems identified during the 2016 fiscal year.