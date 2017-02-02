City of Guymon storm damage update and transfer station hours

The City of Guymon would like to thank all of the citizens for their proactive efforts to clean up limbs and remove damaged trees after the ice storm a few weeks back. The City of Guymon transfer station is normally closed this time of year on the weekends but has been open the past two Saturdays to make it more convenient for the citizens in their cleanup efforts. There were almost 200 loads of brush taken on those days. In response to that effort, The Transfer station will be open the first two Saturdays in February as well. Hours will be 8 am to 4 pm for brush collection only. As before, there will be no charge for trees, brush or leaves.

All loads must be secured with either ropes, straps or tarps to prevent damage to cars or pedestrians should they fall off as per state regulations.

Again, we would like to thank the citizens of Guymon for doing a great job to help keep our city one to be proud of.

For more information from the City of Guymon and city news, visit guymonok.org, city hall at 424 N. Main St., or call (580) 338-0137.