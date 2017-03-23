City of Guymon to hold city-wide spring cleanup day

In conjunction with Earth Day, The City of Guymon is offering a Free Disposal Day to help everyone keep Guymon a great place to live. Anything that can normally be accepted at the transfer station on Road T for no charge on April 22 will be taken.

The transfer station at 3133 Road T will accept the following from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guymon residents must provide proof of residency (utility bill) and photo identification:

• Appliances

• Couches & mattresses

• Furniture

• Paint & hazardous waste

• Scrap metal

• Tires

• Trash

• Trees and limbs

Collections of the following will be taken at the Texas County Fairgrounds located at 5th Street and Sunset Lane in Guymon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items must be separated and staff will be onsite to assist with unloading large items:

• Appliances

• Bagged trash (no loose trash will be accepted at this location)

• Furniture

• Mattresses

• Paint & hazardous waste

• Scrap metal

• Tires (8 per household)

• Tree limbs

Volunteers who want to help clean up the community or neighborhood can contact Main Street Guymon for volunteer opportunities. Individuals, service organizations, or groups are encouraged to get involved across town to can make Guymon a much cleaner place to live. If volunteers use the provided trash bags and want to clean up an ares, the bags can just be discarded in a dumpster around town to make it easier to serve the community. Just a few hours of service can make a huge difference to the community we call home. To contact Main Street Guymon, email director@mainstreetguymon.com or call (580)338-6246.

For more information on other happenings with the City of Guymon, visit online at guymonok.org.