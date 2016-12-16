Christmas concerts set for the weekend

Guymon’s weekend schedule is full of music and sharing the meaning of Christmas. Local churches are spreading Christmas cheer with heartwarming music.

• Guymon Nazarene Church, located at 24th and Sunset, is having a Christmas story and song event called “More than a story.” The event is Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and an infant nursery is provided.

• Lifeway Christian Center will be presenting He Shall Be Called, celebrating the name of Jesus Christ this Christmas. Performance times are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in Lifeway Christian Center, located at 621 N. Quinn St. in Guymon. Admission is free.

• Victory Memorial United Methodist Chancel Choir is presenting “Were You There on That Christmas Night?” The Christmas musical is by Lloyd Larson.The service starts at the 10:50 a.m. morning service on Sunday.

• The First Baptist Church of Guymon will be presenting their annual Christmas Concert this weekend and would like to warmly invite you and your family to join us. The choir will be presenting a mixture of new and familiar songs, including a moment where we will all sing some well-loved carols together.

There will be a quartet involving Garlan Flanagan, Rick French, Brent Bauer and Jerry Lunsford, as well as a trio featuring Ginger Lewis, Linda Lunsford, and Lisa Flanagan. There will also be a duet with Guy Langham and Dorrie Test, and solos by Erica Wiebe and Travis Hathcote. The program will end with the singing of the Hallelujah Chorus.

Again, First Baptist hopes you can make plans to help celebrate God’s unspeakable gift to us in His Son, Jesus. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday night, Dec. 18. The church is located at 2201 N. Lelia St. First Baptist looks forward to seeing you.

There’s plenty going on. So, go out this weekend and get in the holiday spirit by visiting one of these musical events.