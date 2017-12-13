Christmas Cheer for Children, a chance to put smiles on local children’s faces

During the hustle and bustle of Christmas it can be easy to forget the needs of others when most are busy trying to fulfill their own family’s holiday dreams, but one local woman, Charity Hitch, makes sure to find time to give back even with a busy household.

When she doesn’t have her hands full with twins and a new baby Guymon resident, Charity Hitch stays involved through the holidays with her Christmas Cheer for Children program that she started in 2011. Hitch, who was born and raised in Guymon, moved away for college and upon returning home in 2011 wanted to get more involved in the community. She first contacted the local Department of Human Services to inquire about joining the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization, but was told that at the time they did not have a local chapter, but they did need help collecting funds and toys for local children.

This inspired Hitch to start Christmas Cheer for Children. The annual event, which is in its 6th year, raises funds and collects toys for kids in the panhandle. There are typically about 350 children that meet the requirement for assistance and are in need during Christmas. These children receive a toy, a coat, a shirt, bottoms and shoes.

This year the event took place at the Galleon and host couples, along with local businesses, donated to cover the expenses while local residents were invited to enjoy a holiday cocktail and meal in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

Hitch said that she has been greatly influenced by her family and church family who are all very servant minded, constantly giving and never expecting anything in return.

“This is a wonderful community full of people who are always willing to lend a helping hand. Christmas Cheer for Children would never have been possible if it wasn’t for the generous people who live here,” she stated.

Growing up, Hitch had many dreams for her future, ranging from President of the United States to Social Worker. However, she feels that being a mom is the greatest thing that she has ever done.

Her favorite quote is by Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again. because there is no effort without error with our error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds: who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Hitch was also awarded the NextGen Under 30 award this year, which is an organization formed to honor leaders across the state of Oklahoma who are under 30 years old, for her work with Christmas Cheer for Children.

If you would like to help out, it’s not too late. There is an angel tree still up at Hitch Enterprises, located at 309 Northridge Circle in Guymon. Monetary donations can be made out to the Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation.