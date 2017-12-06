Carter updates commissioners on MHTC cuts

By April Coble

Memorial Hospital of Texas County COO Mike Carter was present to speak with the county county commissioners this week, offering updates and details on cuts at the hospital. Carter informed the commissioners that while cuts have begun, administration is working to ensure services are not eliminated in the process.

Last week, the board gave the final approval to end contracts with Panhandle Radiology and Elite Physical Therapy. Several employees were also laid off from work.

Carter added there are no further anticipated additional cuts to staff.