Bulldogs, Bobcats advance to second round

Hooker’s Kevin Alvarado (52) tracks down Mangum running back Brett Perry (8), Friday night in Hooker. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs with a 26-13 win and will travel to Ringling next week. (Shawn Yorks/staff)
Staff Writer
Saturday, November 11, 2017
HOOKER, OK

HOOKER — The Hooker Bulldogs took advantage of three Mangum turnovers that resulted in eight points as the Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs with a 26-13 win over the Mangum Tigers, Friday night.

The Bulldogs (10-1) will travel to Ringling (10-1) next week. The Blue Devils downed Wynnewood 35-21 on Friday night.

•In the other Texas County playoff game, Tyrone downed Grandfield, 76-30 to open the Class C playoffs. The Bobcats advanced to round two of the Class C playoffs and a home date with Paoli next week with a run-rule win that ended with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter.

See the full roundup in the Weekend edition.

