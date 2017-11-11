Bulldogs, Bobcats advance to second round

HOOKER — The Hooker Bulldogs took advantage of three Mangum turnovers that resulted in eight points as the Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs with a 26-13 win over the Mangum Tigers, Friday night.

The Bulldogs (10-1) will travel to Ringling (10-1) next week. The Blue Devils downed Wynnewood 35-21 on Friday night.

•In the other Texas County playoff game, Tyrone downed Grandfield, 76-30 to open the Class C playoffs. The Bobcats advanced to round two of the Class C playoffs and a home date with Paoli next week with a run-rule win that ended with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter.

See the full roundup in the Weekend edition.