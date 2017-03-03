Bobcats drop state quarterfinal; Hooker swept in Area openers; Lady Tigers on the brink of state berth

OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Slater hit a bucket early in the third quarter of Thursday’s Class B quarterfinal matchup with Calumet to give the Tyrone Bobcats a 37-34 lead.

It would be the last lead the Bobcats would enjoy for the 2017 season.

The Calumet Chieftains proceeded with a 21-2 run that lasted the rest of the third quarter and most of the fourth to end Tyrone’s season with a 62-46 win over the Bobcats at Jim Norick Arena. Calumet (23-4) advanced to this morning’s state semifinals against top-ranked Kinta. Tyrone finished 25-4.

Find the recap in Friday's paper, as well as reports on the Hooker boys and girls at the 2A area tournament and the Guymon Lady Tigers win over Bishop McGuinness in the 5A area consolation round.