Bobcats advance to semifinals; Hooker makes school history

Antonio Pacheco rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and Jonathan Corrales added 93 yards and four scores as the Tyrone Bobcats advanced to the Class C state semifinals for the second straight year with a 52-6 win over the Paoli Pugs, Friday night. Tyrone will face Pond Creek-Hunter next week in Alva in the state semifinals, a rematch of last year’s semifinals.

Pond Creek-Hunter downed Southwest Covenant 34-30 on Friday night.

Donavan Yarbrough threw two touchdown passes and the Bulldog defense simply wore out the Blue Devils to lift Hooker to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history, Friday night at Rick Gandy Field in the Red River Valley.

The Bulldogs will take on the Hominy Bucks next Friday night in the state quarterfinals. The Bucks upset Talihina 36-22 on Friday night.

