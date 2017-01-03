BIA to hold public meeting on casino site environmental assessment

As assessments and reviews on the request from the Shawnee tribe to place a piece of land outside of the Guymon city limits into a federal trust move forward, meetings continue to be scheduled to address the various facets involved in the process.

One of the items to be addressed is an environmental assessment of the proposed site. An assessment has been released by the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs. With that assessment, a public meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Texas County Activity Center, located at the corner of Fifth Street and Sunset Lane in Guymon.