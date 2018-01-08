Bed tax issue heads to the polls Feb. 13

Guymon residents will have a chance to make a decision that could raise revenues for the city on a tax that hasn’t been raised in the 28 years since it has been passed. The election takes place on Feb. 13. City officials were present at the Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on Monday to discuss what a “bed tax” means, and what benefits could come from raising the rate.

One point the city’s current treasurer, Sally Hawkins, made is that residents are not the ones who will pay this tax.

“It’s not a tax that’s actually paid by the citizens of Guymon,” Hawkins said. “It is paid by people who are staying in local hotels.”

Hawkins informed those present that the projected numbers show the tax could raise roughly $300,000 in additional revenue for the city.

