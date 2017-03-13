Attorney General Mike Hunter to host employment law conference in Tulsa

Attorney General Mike Hunter and the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement (OCRE) will host a free education and training conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the OSU-Tulsa Conference Center.

The day-long conference will focus on employment law and offers attorneys, human resource professionals, EEO managers, large and small businesses, union officials and the general public the resources needed to understand the rights related to and the compliance responsibilities of state and federal employment laws.

“This conference is not just for attorneys who work within the confines of employment law,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “We hope that our speakers and resources will be helpful for everyone who operates in hiring and employment-related careers.”

Speakers include representatives from the OCRE and Litigation Units, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, private practice attorneys and others.

Click the links below for the complete agenda and to download the registration form. To register, submit the form by regular mail, e-mail or fax by March 31, 2017. Email: ocre.events@oag.ok.gov; Fax: (405) 522-4535.

Agenda: https://www.ok.gov/oag/documents/Agenda%20(Final).pdf

Registration Form: https://www.ok.gov/oag/documents/Registration%20Form%20(Final).pdf

The conference offers a total of six CLE credit hours, including one hour of ethics.

The OCRE investigates, and seeks to conciliate complaints of discrimination, harassment and retaliation. When necessary, the OCRE may file civil actions to enforce Oklahoma’s anti-discrimination laws. To help promote compliance with the law, the OCRE hosts educational and training opportunities for employers, civil rights interest groups, and citizens throughout the state.

If you believe you have been discriminated against in employment, housing, or public accommodation, please call the OCRE at (405) 522-4815.