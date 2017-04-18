Attempt to pass causes wreck with emergency response vehicle

A officer's attempt to pass a fire response vehicle resulted in an accident Monday night.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer responded to an accident involving a Freightliner pump truck from the Texhoma Fire Department and a Dodge Charger from the Texhoma Police Department. The report states both vehicles were responding to a call, headed north on State Highway 95.

The report states the pump truck slowed to turn into a private drive, when the driver of the Charger attempted to go around the truck and struck the truck on the passenger side. The Charger spun and traveled 75 feet, rolled twice and came to a rest on its wheels. Both drivers, as well as a passenger in the pump truck, were using their seatbelts. Those in the pump truck were uninjured; the driver of the Charger, and officer with the Texhoma Police Department, was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital on Amarillo, Texas with head injuries.

The cause of the accident was attributed to unsafe speed.