Arledge walk-off double lifts Tigers to game one win

Guymon sophomore Mark Arledge smacked a 1-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to an 8-7 win over Hugoton, Kan. in game one of Tuesday’s double header at Asa Howard Legion Field. Guymon rolled to a 15-5 second game win to improve to 3-14.

The Tigers entered their final at-bat down 7-5 to the Eagles after falling behind 7-3 at one point. Darrin Lakely led the 7th off with a walk, and Enrique Alvidrez walked with one out, with both runners advancing on a balk by the Hugoton pitcher.

McKade Lively hit a 2-run double to score Lakely and Alvidrez to tie it, with Brice Bagley walking to set up Arledge’s heroics, scoring Lively.

Guymon spotted Hugoton a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but rallied to tie it with a 2-run double by Lively that scored Bagley and Arledge.

Hugoton edged out to a 5-2 lead in the second before Guymon cut it to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Francisco Gonzalez reached on an error and advanced on an Alvidrez sac bunt and a passed ball, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kye Purdy.

Hugoton went up 7-3 with single runs in the fifth and sixth, and Guymon cut it to 7-5 in the sixth on a 2-out RBI single by Arledge to score Purdy and a single by Hunter Martinez to score Arledge.

Arledge struck out two in 1-2/3 innings, with Lively striking out seven in 6-and-a-third.

Martinez got the win in game two as the Tigers run-ruled the Eagles in 5 innings, grabbing four hits to help his own cause. Rios had three hits, Lakely and Gonzalez two hits in the game two win.