Area basketball playing in Laverne, Hugoton and Goodwell

The Hooker Bulldogs and Guymon Tigers made their annual trek to southwest Kansas for the long-running Blue & Red Classic at Hugoton High School, Thursday.

The Hooker Bulldog boys took to the basketball court for the first time after their semifinal football game six days before, and came away with a 69-67 win in overtime over Kismet Southwestern Heights.

The Hooker girls won, but Guymon was swept in the opening round of the tournament. Texhoma won both its games at the Laverne Tournament, while Tyrone and Goodwell advanced in the High Plains Conference Tournament at Panhandle State.

See scores and recaps in the Friday paper.