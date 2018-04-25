Annual Pioneer Day Rotary BBQ to be held May 4 with something for everyone

The Pioneer Day Barbecue is more than a meal. It is a tradition. It is a benefit. And it does change at times.

The Healthy Option meal at the barbecue is one of the fun changes. This meal is prepared in partnership with Virgil Gibson and is an option for those who are vegetarian, vegan, or just don’t like barbecue. The menu for 2018 is fresh zucchini noodles with a homemade pesto sauce, spring salad mix with veggies, and chocolate mousse topped with fresh berries. It is prepared with no dairy, meat, eggs, nuts, or bread.

There are only 50 Healthy Option meals being prepared this year, so if you’re interested in one of them, buy your ticket early and reserve one.

Barbecue lovers will have the pulled pork or sausage this year, the tried and true menu that has worked for many years.

The Guymon Rotary members use the funds from the barbecue to support their many programs including 18 annual Rotary Boy and Girl of the Month scholarships and two annual Rotary Boy and Girl of the Year scholarships through Guymon High School, an OPSU Business scholarship, OPSU athlete and Business Club sponsors, RYLA Leadership Camp scholarships, and financial support for Loaves and Fishes, Oaks of Mamre, and work with adopted Dale Park.

Tickets are $10 this year and can be purchased by any Rotarian. You can go by the Main Street Guymon office, Long and McKinnon, or the office of Kyle Hawkins for tickets.

The barbecue is Fri., May 4, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and is one of the best times of the year to meet up with old friends and make new ones.