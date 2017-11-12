Aggies rip Texas Wesleyan 65-6 to finish 7-3

Panhandle State put on an offensive show, Saturday at Anchor D. Stadium and rolled to a 65-6 win over Texas Wesleyan University’s Rams, sending the Aggie seniors out in style.

The Rams (0-11 overall, 0-8 Central States Football League) opened the game with a successful onside kick. But the ensuing drive stalled at the Panhandle 38 yard line after four plays and 2:29. The Aggies put a touchdown on the board on three of their first four drives to lead 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Panhandle State (7-3, 5-3) has the best running game in the CSFL, and that was on display on Saturday. The Aggies put up 274 yards on the ground, led by 131 yards and a touchdown on seven carries from senior running back Cedric Agyeman. Panhandle gained 572 yards of total offense while limiting the Rams to just 173 yards.

Brady Barrett caught an 8-yard pass from John Polston at the 10:48 mark of the first quarter for Panhandle State’s first touchdown. Sterling Claphan kicked the extra point and the Aggies were up, 7-0.

It would only get better for the Aggies, as Panhandle State went up 13-0 on a 19-yard pass from Polston to Braylon Chandler with 4:17 to go in the first quarter. A minute-and-a-half later, Polston kept from 10 yards out for another touchdown. Claphan’s kick made it 20-0 after the first 15 minutes.

The second quarter saw two more Aggie touchdowns. Claphan booted a 15-yard ship-shot field goal with 10:40 to go in the second, and the Aggies scored two touchdowns in the final 3:47. Polston passed 10 yards to Kameron Taylor to make it 30-0, and Polston completed the half with a 43-yard scoring strike to Jason Thomas to end the half, 37-0. It was the first Aggie touchdown for Thomas.

Panhandle got three more touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 58-0. Cedric Agyeman made it 44-0 with a 4-yard scoring run just 2-1/2 minutes into the second half. A 42-yard Agyeman run set up the score. The Aggie defense got the next touchdown when Nathan Leithead intercepted a Texas Wesleyan pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown at 8:19 of the third to make it 51-0.

Preston Baker later ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 58-0 entering the fourth quarter.

D.J. Scott took over at quarterback and scored from 11 yards out to make it 65-0 early in the fourth.

The Rams put together an eight-play 70-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter after an OPSU punt. Erik Richards capped the drive with a 30-yard scoring pass to Cole Maxwell.

Polston was 17-for-21 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggie air attack. Brandon Ramon completed one pass for 13 yards and D.J. Scott went 3-for-6.

Agyeman led the ground game with 131 yards rushing and a touchdown, Orlando Haymon added 53 yards, Baker 49 and a touchdown, Scott 25 yards and a touchdown. Ramon ran for 25 yards and Polston had 2 yards and a score.

Nick West led with 63 yards receiving, Seth Barbarino added 53 yards, Thomas had the one 43-yard touchdown reception, Kameron Taylor had 37 yards and a score, Barrett 33 yards and a touchdown, Jaylon Fair 32 yards, Chandler 19 yards and a score, Miquel Hudson 18 yards, and Texhoma’s Nathan Knitig had 5 yards receiving.

Zach Clack led Panhandle with 9 tackles. David Smith, Leithead and Justin Slaughter each had six tackles.

•Texas Wesleyan Sports Information contributed to this report.