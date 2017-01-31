Accident results in two Dumas women dead outside of Goodwell

A report has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop I this afternoon outlining a fatal accident on U.S. 54 two miles southwest of Goodwell that has resulted in two deaths. The accident took place the evening of Jan. 30.

The accident involved a single vehicle with five individuals riding. A car driven by 26-year-old Danis Reynoso Hernandez was traveling at what was determined as an excessive speed. According to the report, the car passed another vehicle in the left lane headed northeast on U.S. 54, and returned to the righthand lane. Once returning to the righthand lane, the car left the roadway, returned to the roadway, then left the road to the left, entered a broadslide and rolled four-and-a-half times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Hernandez was transported by Guymon EMS to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon in stable condition with arm, leg, trunk external injuries. Two other passengers were injured in the accident: 40-year-old Yusneivy Marrero Contreras, transported by Guymon EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas and transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas in stable condition with arm and neck injuries; and a 5-year-old female passenger was transported to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in stable condition with arm, leg and trunk external injuries. Each of these individuals was wearing a restraint.

37-year-old Yudelsy Torres Vazquez and 55-year-old Dalia Rodriguez Rodriguez were pronounced dead at the scene. The women were not wearing restraints and were ejected from the vehicle. All the individuals in the vehicle were from Dumas, Texas.