Accident claims life of Texhoma woman, infant sustains no injuries

An 18-year-old woman has died after she fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Brittany Ann Lage of Texhoma was traveling southbound on State Highway 95 approximately 12 miles north of Texhoma when officers determined the driver fell asleep behind the wheel of her 1999 Buick Regal.

The car departed the roadway on the left side, struck a concrete column, and flipped over one-half times. Lage was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover, according to a report fro the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Lage was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She sustained head and trunk internal injuries. She was transported to Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas, where she was pronounced dead at 9:03 a.m.

A three month old boy was also in the vehicle, but was listed as secured in a child restraint. It was determined that he did not sustain any injuries.