Academy partners with GPD for outreach, understanding

A new program has started in Guymon, with elementary students meeting officers from Guymon Police Department, with a trial run this year.

"It is a joint-agency community outreach program involving the Guymon Police Department and fourth grade teachers here at Academy," Konwinski wrote. "The idea came over the summer when the law enforcement and first responder community began experiencing the loss of many in the line of duty."

