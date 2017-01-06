50-year-old time capsule to be opened Jan. 19

A message to the future or a glimpse into the past; time capsules are a way to preserve history posterity will be able to delve into and get an idea on where their foundations lie. It is a kind of way to touch the hands and lives of those we may never get a chance to meet, or bring both an older and younger generation together to share in the stories of times past.

Recently, Guymon Principal Loire Aubrey was clued into the opportunity to be part of something to do just that.

A time capsule placed at Carrier School in the 1960s will be unraveled later this January.

Aubrey said an individual from a band that played during the placement of the time capsule 50 years ago recently contacted her and asked her about the time capsule.

Although Aubrey didn’t know anything about a capsule, she took time to look into it.

There’s a time capsule, and it is still where it was placed those many years ago. Now the preschoolers, teachers, staff and the community have a chance to open the capsule to take a look inside on what those who came before them felt was important to pass on to future generations.

Not only is Aubrey organizing the event to open the time capsule, she is also seeking to have former students and members of the band that played when it was set into place to be in attendance at the opening.

The capsule was placed on Nov. 4, 1966. While the school was not able to open it on the anniversary of its placement, it will take on the momentous occasion this month with a special ceremony.

The time capsule opening will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Carrier School, located at 103 N. Perkins in Guymon. The community is encouraged to take part on this momentous occasion bringing the past and present together in a single place.

For more information, contact Loire Aubrey at loire.aubrey@guymontigers.com or call (580)338-0420 or (580)338-0460.