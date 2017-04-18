46th Jim Hitch Memorial tournament June 1-3

GUYMON — The tournament committee for the annual Jim Hitch Memorial Junior Golf Championship announced the dates for the 2017 tournament. This year’s tournament will take place June 1-3 at Sunset Hills Golf Course in Guymon.

This tournament for junior golfers was organized in 1972 by Lala and Lad Hitch in honor of their son Jim, who unexpectedly passed away at 17 years of age.

“This tournament has stood the test of time when many other junior tournaments have fallen by the wayside, that alone makes this a significant American junior golf championship,” said Jim Awtrey, former CEO of the PGA of America.

This year will be the 46th consecutive year this event has been played and has become one of the most prestigious and historic junior tournaments in the U.S. Many of the past participants have gone on to successful careers in professional golf and the PGA Tour.

See more in Tuesday's edition.