A 4-peat for Texhoma girls track

The Texhoma Lady Devil dynasty continues as the Texhoma girls track team captured the Class A state championship for the fourth straight year. The Lady Devils did it on the strength of their relays, as the 4x400 relay team of Sarah Ferguson, Tatum Winters, Christina Gideon and Olatz Trapero won the state title, while the same four placed second in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100. The 4x800 relay placed fifth, and Ferguson was second in the state in the 400-meter dash.

