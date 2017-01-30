2nd Annual Father-Daughter dance scheduled for February 4

Fathers and their daughters have the opportunity to enjoy an enchanted evening at Guymon’s 2nd Annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday, February 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. All father’s and their daughters 6th grade and younger are encouraged to make a special memory and enjoy this event.

Once again the First Presbyterian Church is hosting this special event. If a girl’s father is unable to attend the dance, a grandfather, uncle or other adult relative or family friend is welcome to bring her.

Tickets are available at Golden Crown and the front desk of Hitch Enterprises during regular office hours, Advance tickets are $25 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets sold at the door on Saturday will be $30 per couple.

A different philanthropic cause is chosen each year to receive the proceeds from the ticket sales. This year all proceeds will go to the newly formed Presbyterian Discovery Academy, a Montessori – style preschool for 2 and 3 year year olds. The Discovery Academy provides scholarships to those children who cannot afford preschool.

For more information concerning the Father-Daughter Dance contact Charity Hitch at charityhitch@gmail.com.