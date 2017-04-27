$250,000 to be Donated to Cattle Producers of the Plains Wildfires

In the final weeks of March over $200,000 was raised for cattlemen affected by wildfires through IMMVAC®, Inc.’s pledge of Endovac-Beef® and Endovac-Dairy® vaccine gross sales. In addition to the gross sales contribution, the organization increased the final donation to an even $250,000.

IMMVAC has distributed $100,000 to the Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, Kansas Livestock Foundation, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation. These state organizations are providing producers in the affected states support during this time of recovery.

The remaining $150,000 has been pledged to the Drovers/Farm Journal Foundation Million Dollar Wildﬁre Relief Challenge. Through this program, all funds donated up to a million dollars will be matched by the Howard G. Buffet Foundation. Funds will then be distributed through the Working Ranch Cowboy Association to cattlemen in need. Due to the staggering cost of fencing, the money raised has been dedicated for labor and supplies to rebuild the nearly 18,000 miles of fences that burnt.

“As the news broke of the devastating wildfires in the plains states, we knew IMMVAC needed to find a way to give back to these farming and ranching families,” said Kevin Sprouse, CEO of IMMVAC, Inc. “The original goal was to give $100,000 to the state organizations, thankfully, producers from across the country, along with great allied industry partners banding together enabled us to give nearly three times that amount to cattlemen in need.”

IMMVAC is a family owned animal health company located in Columbia, MO. The IMMVAC product portfolio provides animal health professionals and producers unique immune system focused vaccines and serums. Our commitment to superior science and family values allow us to produce revolutionary livestock and companion animal products at affordable prices for our customers.