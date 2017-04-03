2017 Pioneer Days Queen, Parade Marshall announced today

The 2017 Pioneer Days Queen and Parade Marshall were announced today at the Guymon Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting.

This year's queen is Donna Marie Hofferber Holzrichter. The Parade Marshall is Lewis 'Whimp' Gilbert.

Check out the April 4, 2017 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald to hear about some of their memories, and keep a lookout for the 2017 Pioneer Days special edition of the Guymon Daily Herald coming soon!